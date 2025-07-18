What to know about the ‘juvenile curfew zone’ in DC’s U Street corridor this weekend

D.C. police are turning the U Street corridor into an expanded juvenile curfew zone this weekend, a new authority granted to the department under emergency legislation.

The District’s expanded citywide curfew begins nightly at 11 p.m., thanks to the legislation. But that law also granted D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith the power to order a juvenile curfew zone in an area where “large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety,” the department said in a news release.

The special designation for the U Street corridor begins Friday night and lasts through Sunday. Within the zone, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., anyone age 17 and under is prohibited from gathering in a group of nine or more in any public place or at any establishment, according to D.C. police.

Exceptions to the curfew are listed on the police department’s website. The exact perimeter for this weekend’s heightened curfew zone in the U Street corridor is as follows:

To the north — V Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, Northwest, Vermont Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, Northwest, Florida Avenue from Vermont Avenue to V Street, Northwest, and V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, Northwest

To the east — Georgia Avenue / 7th Street from V Street to T Street, Northwest

To the south — T Street from 7th Street to 15th Street, Northwest

To the west — 15th Street from T Street to V Street, Northwest

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the expanded curfew legislation after a raucous Fourth of July weekend, during which around 20 boys, including a 12-year-old, were arrested and charged with possessing or shooting off fireworks or other offenses, according to D.C. police. Most of the arrests were at Navy Yard or along the U Street corridor.

It was just the latest in a string of recent incidents involving groups of teens committing crimes in the D.C. area.

Earlier this week, leaders in Laurel, Maryland, also moved to enact a summer curfew.

