Laurel teens get summer curfew after fights, fireworks tossed

D.C. is not the only city in the region that has expanded its youth curfew. After teens started fighting and shooting off fireworks at hot spots in Laurel, Maryland, the town is telling them to go home earlier.

“A lot of fights, fights at our town center, fights out at McDonald’s on Route 1, then fights carry over to the town center and one of our premier shopping areas,” Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor said while describing the disruptions on July 5 during the town’s Independence Day celebrations.

Sydnor said he believes many of the teens had organized the meetups ahead of time.

“Kids just fighting over the parking lot, running around, throwing firecrackers at each other and actually throwing firecrackers at some of the citizens at our parks,” he said.

Under the expanded curfew, kids under 17 cannot be out from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. without a parent or guardian.

It will not apply if a kid is on the way home from an activity related to school, volunteer work or religion. Other exceptions include if a child is leaving something such as a concert, movie or sporting event.

Laurel police will always give them a verbal warning and “tell them, ‘Go home,’” adding officers will have a lot of discretion, Sydnor told WTOP’s Luke Lukert.

If teens are found loitering in areas, the new curfew will allow officers to call parents to come pick them up, take them to the police station until they are picked up or drive them home.

Sydnor said he hopes instead of causing disruptions, kids take advantage of summer programs from the city, such as a teen drop-in program that is offered at the city’s gym on Friday nights.

“We have safe alternatives for kids to be in safe places and learn and have fun without being on the street causing disruption,” Sydnor said.

That curfew is in effect through the end of August.

