DC mayor toughens summer curfew after 20 teens charged with fireworks offenses

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser mayor has signed a law that expands curfews for young people across the District.

After nearly two dozen kids were arrested around the District for being disorderly and launching fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, D.C.’s mayor has signed a law that expands curfews for young people.

Following approval by the D.C. Council, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the expanded curfew into law Monday.

“I feel very strongly that we need the juvenile curfew law,” she said to reporters.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Summit at Catholic University focuses on youth violence in DC

The new summer curfew for young people will now start nightly at 11 p.m. across the District. That’s an hour earlier than the previous youth curfew.

It will now also apply to 17-year-olds, instead of just kids who are 16 and younger.

Police will also be allowed to designate special curfew zones that begin at 8 p.m.

“It’s modeled on what has worked with us with targeted drug enforcement zones,” Bowser said during a press briefing.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, around 20 teenage boys, including a 12-year-old, were arrested for possessing or shooting off fireworks or other offenses, according to D.C. police. Most of the arrests were at Navy Yard or along the U Street corridor.

It’s the latest in a string of recent incidents involving groups of teens committing crimes in the D.C. area.

‘Our job is to prosecute crime’

While the new law can be used by police to clear the streets of young people, the mayor said she hopes more parents get involved.

“Everybody is interested in more parental accountability,” Bowser said. “You know the value of saying to a parent, ‘You should know where your kid is and that you’re responsible for their negative actions.’”

Educators, mental health processionals, prosecutors and law enforcement also talked about addressing youth crime Tuesday during D.C.’s 15th annual Anti-Violence Youth Summit at Catholic University.

“We’re working the Metropolitan Police Department and Chief Pamela Smith to try to do whatever we can to break up those gangs, I know they started with a curfew” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. “Make no mistake, I will be prosecuting those young people if they’re within the age group that I can prosecute them.”

The point of the anti-violence summit was to introduce young people to activities and other groups they can join to avoid crossing paths with criminal groups.

“Our job is to prosecute crime,” Pirro said at the summit. “But [also] to protect young people who will inevitably be confronted with drugs and gangs and all the bullying, all the narcotics, fentanyl now that we’re seeing too much of.”

This year’s summit was themed “Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful” — the same title as an executive order President Donald Trump issued in March.

“We’re going to break up the gangs and the crews and drug dealing and the gun running in this city and make it safe again,” Pirro said. “That’s what the president wants, and that’s what our mission is.”

WTOP’s Alan Etter contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.