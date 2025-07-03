Record set at Z-Burger’s Independence Burger Eating Championship

In the 16th annual Z Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship, Molly Schuyler of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, picked up her 11th win and $2,000 by eating a record 40 burgers in 10 minutes.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Record set at Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship

In the 16th annual Z-Burger Independence Burger Eating Championship, Molly Schuyler of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, picked up her 11th win and $2,000 by eating a record 40 burgers in 10 minutes.

Schuyler, the No. 1 independent competitive eater and star of the “Mom vs. Food — Eat like a Girl” YouTube channel, beat five other competitors, including the person she tied with at last year’s Z Burger contest.

Both Schuyler and Dan “Killer” Kennedy, who is the No. 1 ranked independent male competitive eater in the world, and the five-time and current cheesesteak eating champion, ate 34 burgers in 2004. Kennedy fell one burger short to tie once again this year.

After the contest, Schuyler and Kennedy headed to Burlington, North Carolina, to go head-to-head once again in a hot dog eating contest by Zack’s Hotdogs.

The crowd packed outside Z Burger on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. was treated to free hamburgers by its owner and founder, Peter Tabibian.

“We ordered 600 pounds of hamburger meat and 2,000 hamburger buns,” Tabibian said.

It did seem like Schuyler was not totally stuffed. Tabibian said she asked for a milkshake after her victory.

“She’s 124 pounds, a mother of four. Where did she put those 40 burgers?” Tabibian joked.

Schuyler said she enjoys the eating competitions, but one item would be tough for her: “I guess if I had to eat raw broccoli, that would really be bad.”

Just as Schuyler was about to go on her five-hour drive to North Carolina, WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander asked how she felt after eating 40 burgers and a milkshake.

“Like crap,” Schuyler said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.