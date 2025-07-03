Congressional intern killed in Northwest DC shooting

A 21-year-old congressional intern for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes was fatally shot Monday near the Mt. Vernon Square Metro Station in Northwest D.C.

A 21-year-old congressional intern for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes was fatally shot Monday near the Mt. Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C.

Police identified the staffer as Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts. He came to D.C. as part of an internship for Estes’ office in June.

Tarpinian-Jachym died on Tuesday, after all lifesaving measures had been exhausted.

Police said they did not believe the intern was the intended target of the Monday night shooting, which happened near the intersection of 7th and M streets.

Preliminary findings released by police note multiple suspects exited from a car and began firing at “a group.” Officers found Tarpinian-Jachym unconscious at the scene.

The congressman said in a statement that Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Estes said of the UMass senior. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

Officers also found a woman and a 16-year-old boy conscious but suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.