Trump signs order to ‘make the nation’s capital safe again’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a task force that will be made up of federal agencies and aims to make D.C. “what it should be — the pride of every American to whom it belongs.”

Trump’s order helps to keep D.C. “safe, beautiful and prosperous,” the White House newsroom said. It will be chaired by his Homeland Security advisor. The task force will be made up of members from departments and agencies across the federal government. It will have a long list of areas it will focus on, including coordinating with local police and officials to address crime, monitoring the District’s compliance with immigration authorities, and speeding up applications for carrying concealed weapons. The order also calls for a beautifying program that involves removing homeless encampments and cleaning up graffiti on federal buildings, monuments and parks. “Our nation’s capital, the only city that belongs to all of us, must be a symbol of pride for the American people and a safe location for public servants to do the people’s work. Today, because of failed policies, it’s not,” the White House said.

Trump takes on DC again

The president has repeatedly talked about his desire to clean up the District, and recently suggested D.C.’s Home Rule may need to be revoked if local leaders do not comply with him.

Under the terms of the city’s Home Rule Act, Congress already vets all D.C. laws and can outright overturn them. However, it would take an act of Congress to do a full federal takeover by voting to repeal the Home Rule Act.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said in a press release Thursday night that the order is “insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents who live in close proximity to a federal government.”

Holmes Norton added that the recent continuing resolution passed by Congress cut $1 billion from the city’s budget, which would reduce essential services such as public safety.

In February, Trump called for a federal takeover of the District, citing “too much crime” and homeless encampments on and around federal property. Mayor Muriel Bowser previously addressed these remarks, saying she was willing to work with the Trump administration on shared priorities including public safety and homelessness. WTOP has reached out to Mayor Bowser’s office for comment.

WTOP’s Jacob Kerr contributed to this report.

