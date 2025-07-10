DC police identify man as suspect in 3-year-old girl’s killing

A man has been identified by D.C. police as a suspect in a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead over the holiday weekend.

A man has been identified by D.C. police as a suspect in a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead over Fourth of July weekend.

Charles Rucker, 24, of Southeast D.C., is wanted for first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Honesty Cheadle, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police have teamed up with the FBI Washington Field Office to double the prior reward offer. A tipster who shares information leading to Rucker’s arrest and conviction could receive up to $50,000.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Southeast D.C. while the 3-year-old was sitting in a parked car with her family.

She was shot in the upper body in the 1000 block of 14th Street SE around 3 a.m.

WANTED: Detectives from MPD’s Major Case squad have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle.

24-year-old Charles Rucker is wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed. pic.twitter.com/UuNc7Ij8lS — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 9, 2025

Cheadle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said she died Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rucker’s location to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.