3-year-old girl dies following holiday weekend shooting in Southeast DC

A 3-year-old girl shot while sitting in a parked car early Saturday morning in Southeast died Monday, D.C. police said.

D.C. police said Honesty Cheadle, of Southeast, suffered a gunshot wound to the “upper body,” while seated in a parked car with members of her family in the 1000 block of 14th Street in Southeast just before 3:03 a.m.

Cheadle was taken to a hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS personnel for “critical injuries.”

Police said she died Monday.

“This is a tragedy for Honesty’s family and our entire city, and I express my deepest condolences to her loved ones as they cope with such an unimaginable loss,” D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows at least one suspect began discharging a firearm in the area, “striking a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members,” according to police.

Smith said “detectives are working hard, pursuing several leads, and will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the tip line at 50411. D.C. police said a reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

