2nd manager charged in scheme to rob DC Walgreens of $30K, court docs show

A 20-year-old manager of the Walgreens is the second employee to be arrested and charged in the repeated robberies.

A second former manager of a D.C. Walgreens was arrested and charged Thursday morning in connection with a series of robberies during which a group of four stole nearly $30,000 from the drugstore, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

London Teeter, 20, is the fourth person to be charged in connection to the scheme, which targeted the Walgreens store where she worked on 7th and H streets in Chinatown, according to a news release.

Another manager, 33-year-old Michael Robinson, was charged earlier this month, as well as his 26-year-old nephew Gianni Robinson.

Kamanye Williams, 24, was the one who carried out the seven robberies, oftentimes brandishing a gun at employees and forcing them to hand over the store’s earnings, according to charging documents. During a robbery in early February, Williams was shot by a special police officer.

All four were indicted Thursday. Charges against them are related to the robbery as well as the use of the firearm during the crimes.

Court documents show dozens of text messages between Gianni Robinson, Williams and Teeter in which the group seemed to coordinate the robberies by discussing the best times for the crimes to take place.

They would arrange for the robberies to take place while the cash from the register was being transferred to the manager’s office, or when the money was already in that office — when prosecutors said the suspects could “more easily access it.”

Williams would enter the store masked and would either get into the manager’s office by using a code — provided by Robinson or Teeter — or by forcing an employee to open the door, according to prosecutors. He’d rob the drugstore and leave through the exit in the back, charging documents say.

The texts cited in court documents also alerted Williams about where security guards at the store were located.

During most of the robberies, Teeter or Michael were managing the store and would pretend to be victims, according to court documents.

In one text message referring to his uncle, Gianni told Williams that Michael was willing to get roughed up, “Unc said we can do it today you just gotta smack him out & sh–.”

But Michael — who is dating Teeter — expressed over texts that he didn’t want his girlfriend to be a victim.

Prosecutors said other robberies involved Williams pointing the gun at employees who were uninvolved in the scheme. During one instance, prosecutors said, he forcibly took a firearm off a security guard at the store.

During a robbery in August, suspicions were raised when surveillance pictures inside the manager’s office showed a gun carried by Williams was left on a seat right next to Michael, as he helped fill a backpack full of cash. The documents showed text messages between Teeter and Michael Robinson saying, “The vid looks so bad” and “He can’t do it next time ngl.”

In one instance on Nov. 10, 2023, Williams rode up to the Walgreens on a rented scooter before entering the manager’s office with a code and robbing the store of $7,000.

Text messages show that other robberies were planned — but no carried out at the store. Gianni is scheduled for a court hearing on Friday. Williams is expected to appear in court next on Feb. 28.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

