World record pupusa cooked up at Fiesta DC

Visitors at Fiesta DC in downtown D.C. just witnessed what is a delicious Guinness World Record pupusa in the making.

Dozens of D.C. area chefs worked together to finish the record-breaking pupusa — clocking in at 20 feet in diameter — and shortly after being certified as the record-breaker, the stuffed flat breads were already being served up to members of the community.

Led by Iris Jimenez, owner of La Casita Pupuseria, a team of 80 chefs successfully broke the previous record Saturday afternoon. Jimenez said the team started the challenge early Saturday on a comal, or smooth, flat griddle, that was specially built for the effort.

“It was made in four parts and they built it here at Fiesta DC at around 4 a.m.,” Jimenez said.

She joined festival organizers who said they hoped the new world record would help “showcase the rich heritage and flavors of El Salvador to the world” and “celebrate our vibrant culture through (a) beloved dish!”

“It really is significant for us because of the community, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month, we really celebrate everything: our food, our music and our history,” Jimenez told WTOP.

The pupusa, organizers said, involved “traditional ingredients—corn masa, cheese, beans and chicharrón—on an unprecedented scale, demonstrating the skill, dedication and passion of everyone involved.” Ingredient that Jimenez said were only part of making a delectable pupusa.

“What makes an excellent pupusa is the ratio between the filling and the masa,” Jimenez said.

Eduardo Perdomo with the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs told WTOP that the team of chefs have successfully made the Guiness Book of World Records following authentication by an official with the group. After being measured, the finished 20-foot pupusa was doled out to Fiesta DC ticket holders and cooks, celebrating a record-breaking job well done.

Check out the world’s largest pupusa 20 feet 2 inches. 80 chefs made it at Fiesta DC then cut it up and served it to the crowd ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/1h9n3h7dJx — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) September 28, 2024

Fiesta DC highlights Latino culture in and around the District every year in downtown D.C. The events started just in front of the U.S. Courthouse on Constitution and Pennsylvania Avenues on Saturday morning, closing streets through downtown, for the “Mega Pupusa” cooking event. Events will conclude Sunday evening with a parade and festival.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to the report.

