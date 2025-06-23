Tourists and locals sound off on US strikes on Iran outside of White House

WTOP's Jimmy Alexander spoke to tourists and locals from around the D.C. area outside of the White House about the military strikes on Iran.

Many people awoke Sunday to hear the news of the U.S.’ strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Less than 12 hours after President Donald Trump made the announcement from the White House, WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to tourists and locals from around the D.C. area about the strikes.

“Iran is my home country,” Elham said. She said America is her “second home” and she prays that everyone, everywhere is in a “safe place of peace.”

“We just bombed a couple of nuclear sites in Iran and I understand that we don’t have the best relationship with them but I don’t think that we’re going about it correctly,” said Miami schoolteacher Anthony Valdes. “I don’t know what the right answer would be, I just know that if you’re jeopardizing putting the entire world at war, you’re going down a treacherous road.”

Don Folden, who sits on Pennsylvania Ave. most days, calls himself “The Truth Conductor.” He plays the national anthems of different countries on speakers, saying it’s his way to bring people together.

“This (the military strikes) might unite all of the people of Iran, and now that they’re under attack, they’ll put their differences aside, and we might have created a monster,” Folden said.

