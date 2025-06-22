How are local officials reacting to the US strikes on Iran?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. police department are updating residents after the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.

Local politicians are reacting Sunday with their thoughts after the United States attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.

Reaction from local politicians:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. police

Mayor Bowser said city officials are monitoring the attacks and the potential impact to the D.C. area. She asked residents that if they see something, “say something.”

Following the strikes in Iran, I have been briefed on our coordination with federal partners regarding efforts to assess threats and protect Washington, DC. Together, we are monitoring intelligence and, as always, ask everyone to stay vigilant. If you see something, say… https://t.co/S5EUivgwPx — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 22, 2025

D.C. police said that the department is monitoring the situation, and that there are not currently any threats to the area.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer said Sunday that the U.S. strike on Iran was “essential to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.”

He said he felt “relieved” service members were about to conduct the “limited, one-time operation safely.”

My full statement regarding the U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in Iran:https://t.co/D1MhuGM9N0 pic.twitter.com/HaQ1xR5Ub2 — Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) June 22, 2025

Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Tim Kaine said on “Face the Nation” that Congress was not notified of the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

He said the U.S. should not be in an offensive war against Iran without a vote of Congress.

“Congress needs to authorize a war against Iran — this Trump war against Iran. We have not,” Kaine said. “Congress should be consulted with it. We were not. And, Congress needs to be notified — not after the fact — but in advanced. We were not.”

The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran. And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back “at least 2 or 3 years.” So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today?… https://t.co/uylhibTCQp — Senator Tim Kaine (@SenTimKaine) June 22, 2025

As a result of Trump’s action, Kaine said he filed a War Powers Resolution “that will ripen and be brought to a vote on the floor of the Senate this week.”

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

Sen. Mark Warner pointed out Sunday that Trump came into office promising to “end the endless foreign wars.” However, the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, he said, marks the first steps in bringing the U.S. into another war.

Warner said it was “without consulting Congress, without a clear strategy, without regard to the consistent conclusions of the intelligence community and without explaining to the American people what’s at stake.”

Maryland U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks

“We do not want another war in the Middle East.

“Too many of our country’s finest have died fighting forever wars.

“Let me be clear – Donald Trump’s actions last night were unconstitutional. Only Congress has the power to declare war.

“His dramatic escalation has put American servicemembers and the American citizenry at risk.

“We have seen over the course of two decades how difficult it is to end a war in the Middle East.

“The path to ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon – an objective we all share — is paved with diplomacy. The President has bragged for years about his dealmaking prowess. Now he must prove his mettle.”

Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Trump’s actions are a “violation of the Constitution,” saying that only Congress has the authority to declare war.

“While we all agree that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon, Trump abandoned diplomatic efforts to achieve that goal and instead chose to unnecessarily endanger American lives, further threaten our armed forces in the region and risk pulling America into another long conflict in the Middle East.”

Trump said he would end wars. Tonight, he dragged us into one. His decision violates the Constitution, endangers American lives and risks unleashing dangerous forces we can’t control. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/uzc6ffV73w — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 22, 2025

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

After the attack on Iran, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he believes the action showed President Trump followed up on previous statements where he said “Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. Promises made, promises kept.”

President Donald J. Trump meant what he has said over and over again: Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. Promises made, promises kept — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 22, 2025

Local heightened security alerts:

Anne Arundel County

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as a “precautionary measure,” are increasing patrols at “places of worship, community spaces, and other cultural and sensitive sites throughout the county.”

The department posted a “message of vigilance in light of ongoing events in the Middle East” on X on Sunday, urging the public that if they “see something, say something.”

They said there are no specific threats as of Sunday morning, but the department is monitoring the situation.

Joining law enforcement agencies across the nation, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is issuing a message of vigilance in light of ongoing events in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of partnership and communication to ensure the safety and security of all our… pic.twitter.com/IerR3w0bWq — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 22, 2025

Montgomery County

Taking similar steps, police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they are also “maintaining visibility around religious institutions and places of worship.”

They said on X that while there is “no known threat” to the area, they are taking “proactive steps to ensure the continued safety of all residents.”

In response to recent developments overseas, MCPD is in regular contact with local, state, and federal partners. While there is no known threat to our area, we are taking proactive steps to ensure the continued safety of all residents.#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/kYP9F1LUnq — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 22, 2025

U.S. attacks on Iran and immediate response

On Sunday, the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran at the authorization of President Trump. In a speech after the attack, Trump said the strikes to Iran’s nuclear facilities were necessary.

“I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” he said. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a news conference that the U.S. “does not seek war” with Iran.

“Operation Midnight Hammer involved decoys and deception and met with no Iranian resistance,” according to Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “This mission was not and has not been about regime change.”

Iran’s top diplomat warned on Sunday that the U.S. attacks “will have everlasting consequences,” and that Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate. The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin that will be in effect until at least Sept. 22. But there are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland, according to the DHS, but there are concerns about cyberattacks. “It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict,” Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and anti-Semitic hate crimes.” The full bulletin is online.

