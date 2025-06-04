4 men plead guilty to 2 murders, drive-by shooting in DC

Four men pleaded guilty Friday for their roles in three shootings in D.C. between April 2022 and January 2023.

Four men pleaded guilty Friday for their roles in three shootings in D.C. between April 2022 and January 2023.

Derrico Johnson, 21, Ronald Henderson, 19, Daveon Robinson, 18, and Demarco Robinson, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder or armed crime of violence, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Demarco Robinson also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed for the killing of Clayton Marshal in a drive-by shooting at Shipley Market in April 2022. He also pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for the shooting of a second person in the same incident, according to a news release.

Derrico Johnson and Ronald Henderson also both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed for the May 26, 2022, killing of 16-year-old Justin Johnson, also known as “23 Rackz” in May 2022 in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace in Southeast.

Ronald Henderson and Daveon Robinson both pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a third, non-fatal, drive-by shooting at the Alabama Convenience Store in January 2023.

The State’s Attorney’s Office called for an agreed-upon sentence between 18 and 23 years for Ronald Henderson and between six and 10 years for Daveon Robinson. The pleas call for between 19.5 and 23 years for Derrico Johnson, the news release said.

Demarco Robinson will be sentenced to a concurrent sentence in relation to a federal firearms case in which he was previously sentenced, the news release said.

According to the D.C. States Attorney’s Office, the men admitted to their membership in a “Henson Ridge” based crew referred to by many names, including “Get Back Gang” and “the Z,” which are “part of a broader group” in D.C. known as the “Fox 5 Gang.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.