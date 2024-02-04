DC, Md. teens charged in connection to 2 murders, drive-by shooting

D.C. Police and the District's U.S. Attorney have announced charges for three men, all in their late teens, allegedly connected to two murders and a drive-by-shooting over the past two years

D.C. police and the District’s U.S. Attorney have announced charges for three men, all in their late teens, allegedly connected to two murders and a drive-by shooting over the past two years.

The 26-count federal indictment charged Derrico Johnson, 19, and Daveon Robinson, 17, both of D.C., and Ronald Henderson, 18, of Maryland, with charges ranging from murder to assault with intent to kill.

Henderson and Robinson were both charged as adults, according to a news release.

An indictment of the three men alleged that Henderson, Johnson and Robinson were members of a crew affiliated with “a broader group driving violence in D.C. known as ‘Fox 5 Gang.'”

While with the crew, prosecutors argue that these three were involved in “several homicides and non-fatal shootings” in the region. These incidents stretched back into spring of 2022.

The first deadly shooting detailed by officials was the murder of 32-year-old Clayton Marshall on April 12, 2022.

At around 12:20 p.m., officials said Johnson traveled in a stolen vehicle, drove to the 2200 block of Savannah Street in Southeast and briefly exited the car. There, he allegedly fired multiple rounds toward Shipley Market, killing Marshall. Officials said they didn’t believe Marshall was the intended target in this shooting.

Just over a month later on May 26, officers said that Henderson and Johnson were in Savannah Terrace Circle with another person at around 11: 20 a.m. when shots rang out.

Justin Johnson, 16, who officials said went by the nickname “23 Rackz,” had posted his location on Instagram that morning before Derrico Johnson and Ronald Henderson arrived and allegedly began firing shots in his direction.

“Derrico Johnson and Ronald Henderson fired several shots from 200 feet away in the direction of Justin Johnson, who was shot and killed while standing feet away from an infant child on a scooter,” the Department of Justice said in its release.

The latest violent shooting was on Jan. 2, 2023, just after 4:45 p.m. At the time, officials said, Henderson and Robinson were in the back seat of a vehicle headed toward the Alabama Convenience Store. Henderson and Robinson, the indictment alleged, took out a rifle and handgun, firing rounds into the store and wounding two people.

“Armed Special Police Officers in the area witnessed the shooting and pursued the suspects through the Henson Ridge neighborhood to a home, where Henderson and Robinson were subsequently arrested,” the department said.

All three were arraigned Friday in connection with these incidents, as well as gun charges from March and April of 2023.

All three men are being held without bond in the District and scheduled for trial on Aug. 18, 2025.

