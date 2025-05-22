World leaders condemn shooting of Israeli Embassy staff in DC

World leaders reacted Thursday morning to the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Jewish Museum in D.C., as the Israeli government blamed the attack on "antisemitic incitement" by other countries, "especially from Europe."

Two Israeli Embassy staff members killed in shooting outside Capital Jewish Museum in D.C.

Washington’s chief of police said the suspect in the attack, identified as a Chicago man, shouted “free, free Palestine,” as he was taken into custody.

The victims were identified as a young couple, Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” President Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform. “Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she was “shocked by the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC.”

“There is and should be no place in our societies for hatred, extremism, or antisemitism. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Israel,” Kallas said in a statement posted on social media.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on social media, “Nothing can justify antisemitic violence.” He said his thoughts were with the Israeli embassy and the families of those killed in “the insidious murder.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on social media that “the murder of two members of the Israeli embassy near the Jewish Museum in Washington is an abhorrent act of antisemitic barbarity. Nothing can justify such violence.”

Barrot said his “thoughts go to their loved ones, their colleagues, and the State of Israel.”

“I thoroughly condemn the antisemitic attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a social media post. “Antisemitism is an evil we must stamp out wherever it appears. My thoughts are with their colleagues, family and loved ones, and, as always, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

In a televised statement, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed the attack on “toxic, antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since October 7th.”

Sa’ar said this “incitement,” which he called “modern blood libel,” had been coming from “leaders and officials of many countries and organizations, especially from Europe.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “We are witnessing the horrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. The blood libels against the Jewish state cost in blood — and must be fought to the bitter end.”

France’s foreign ministry rejected Sa’ar’s implication that European nations’ bear blame for the attack in Washington, with spokesman Christophe Lemoine calling the remarks “completely outrageous and completely unjustified.”

“France has condemned, France condemns and France will continue to condemn, always and unequivocally, any act of anti-Semitism,” Lemoine was quoted as saying by the French news agency AFP.

European leaders have been increasingly outspoken in condemning Israel’s monthslong blockade of humanitarian food and medical aid entering Gaza — which international groups said put the entire population of the Palestinian territory at risk of starvation. Israel did allow a limited number of trucks carrying food and other supplies to enter Gaza this week following intense international pressure, including from the United States.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas, a U.S. and Israeli-designated terrorist group, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages.

The Hamas-run ministry of health in Gaza says more than 53,600 Palestinians, mainly women and children, have been killed by Israel in Gaza since.

Netanyahu said Thursday that security would be increased at Israeli embassies around the world in response to the shooting.