Details for Trump’s planned June 14 military parade revealed in permit application

WTOP has obtained the National Park Service permit application for the America 250 military parade scheduled for June 14, and it includes details about the proposed route and schedule.

According to the application, the parade would start at 6 p.m. at the Pentagon’s north parking lot, proceed north on Route 110, where it will cross the Memorial Bridge, go around the west side of the Lincoln Memorial then head east along Constitution Avenue to 15th Street, where it will disperse.

A presidential review stand, bleachers and a concert stage will be set up on the Ellipse, south of the White House, according to the application.

The event would occur on the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

At 8 p.m., a concert will be held on the Ellipse, to feature “five to seven musical acts” with “well-known performers, likely from the country music world,” according to the application.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m., with the concert ending at 10 p.m.

The parade will include 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, including tanks, and 50 helicopters and will feature a jet flyover and paratroopers the Golden Knights who will land on the Ellipse.

The application states that the organizers do not “have any reason to believe … that any individual, group, or organization might seek to disrupt” the event.

No final cost estimate has been released, but the Associated Press estimates it will cost “tens of millions of dollars.”

The set-up for the parade would happen between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from June 6 through June 13, according to the permit. The breakdown from the event is slated be from 7 a.m. on June 15 through 3 p.m. on June 16.

When asked what type of equipment is needed, the application states that the stage and presidential review stand will be “custom built,” which may require the use of cranes.

As far as cleanup, the application says that they will be hiring a trash removal crew and will bring in dumpsters following the event. They said they will have about 250 marshals and/or volunteers for the event. The volunteers will “act as wayfinders and greeters for guests,” according to the application.

The permit was filed by America250.org, Inc. A250 is the nonprofit arm of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which was established in 2016 to assist with planning commemorations of the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Those celebrations are planned for next year.

WTOP has reached out to the National Park Service to learn the status of the application.

See a map of the parade route below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

