DC unveils a plan loaded with must-see summer events — and heightened security

D.C. leaders revealed a full list of can’t-miss summer events Thursday. Topping the lineup is the ongoing WorldPride 2025 festival, headlined by performances from Jennifer Lopez and Doechii, which is expected to draw thousands to the city.

“We are proud to help shape a summer that’s alive and a vibe,” said LaToya Foster, director of the city’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment. “We are thrilled.”

The WorldPride welcome concert, headlined by Shakira, has been canceled due to complications from a previous show in Boston that caused issues with the transportation of her tour production equipment.

WorldPride 2025 officially kicked off on May 17th. It boasts three weeks of rallies, parades and parties. Organizers received a $5 million commitment from the city, which is expected to return upward of $600 million in tourism dollars.

The international festival is spurring spillover events, said Clint Osborn, director of D.C. Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.

“(There are) 200 sanctioned events, but we know there are almost 350 affiliated and attached events going on during this festival,” he said.

Also on the summer fun list:

Rapper Kendrick Lamar takes to the stage next month and the city hosts Beyoncé just as Independence Day celebrations kick off.

More than 27 million people visited the District last year, bringing in $11.4 billion. The city is expecting just as many visitors this year.

To quickly move the masses between events, WMATA is introducing a new way to pay for bus and metro rides.

“Credit or debit cards, tap, ride and go,” said WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke. “Don’t worry about the big, fridge vending machine to pay. We’re trying to make it easy to get around.”

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said visitors and residents can also expect to see heightened security at all summer events.

“We are experts when it comes to crowd management and we will use every resource we have,” Smith said. “We also bring in our federal, state and local partners to assist us.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser is also calling on visitors and residents to help.

“Be vigilant if you see something,” Bowser said. “And let’s define what ‘something’ is: it’s something that doesn’t feel right — doesn’t look right — to you. And don’t be afraid to let a police officer know.”

