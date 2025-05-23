DC man who attempted to carjack a deputy US marshal sentenced to 10 years in prison

A D.C. man was given 10 years in prison for trying to carjack a deputy U.S. marshal at gunpoint outside a Supreme Court justice's home in July 2024.

A 19-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to carjack a deputy U.S. marshal at gunpoint outside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home in July 2024.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., officials said Kentrell Flowers will also serve five years of supervised release in addition to the 10-year sentence.

The sentencing stems from events that took place early in the morning on July 5, 2024, when two marshals were working a protective detail in separate vehicles outside Sotomayor’s residence on the 2100 block of 11th Street in Northwest D.C.

Riding in a silver minivan, Flowers pulled up alongside one of the deputy marshals who was sitting inside an unmarked vehicle. Officials said Flowers proceeded to get out of the minivan, approach the driver’s side door and point a handgun at the marshal.

In response, the marshal pulled out his service weapon and fired four shots at Flowers through the window. According to the release, the second marshal also fired their weapon at Flowers.

Two others — the driver of the minivan and a second suspect — fled the scene, the release said.

Flowers was later treated at a local hospital for his injuries, which included a gunshot wound in his mouth. He pleaded guilty to multiple firearms charges in February of this year.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.