Man shot while attempting to carjack US Marshal, according to police

The D.C. police are investigating a shooting early Friday where two U.S. Marshals fired at a man who was trying to carjack one of them.

Police said that Deputy U.S. Marshals were parked in the 2100 block of 11th Street NW in separate vehicles around 1:15 a.m. when Kentrell Flowers, 18, of Southeast, exited a nearby vehicle and pointed a handgun at one of the Marshals.

The Marshal responded by drawing his service weapon and fired “several shots” at Flowers, according to a news release.

A second Marshal nearby responded and fired his service weapon, D.C. police said.

Flowers was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the D.C. police Internal Affairs Division Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District. It will then be reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s “text tip line” by sending a text message to 50411.

