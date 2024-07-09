US Marshals who fired on carjacking suspect were part of security detail for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Two deputy U.S. Marshals who shot and wounded a man they said tried to carjack one of the officers early Friday morning in Northwest D.C. were assigned to the protective detail for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Two deputy U.S. Marshals who shot and wounded a man they said tried to carjack one of the officers early Friday morning in Northwest D.C. were assigned to the protective detail for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on July 5 outside Sotomayor’s residence, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to WTOP.

The two marshals were parked in separate vehicles when police said 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers of Southeast D.C. got out of a nearby vehicle and pointed a handgun at one of them. The marshal pulled out his service weapon and fired several rounds at Flowers, according to D.C. police, who are investigating the shooting.

The second marshal also responded and fired his weapon at Flowers, who was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The marshals were not hurt.

Flowers has been charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Federal prosecutors, who prosecute felonies in D.C., say carjackings are down significantly this year after a surge that had lasted for years.

Last November, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three people who were trying to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Georgetown. No one was struck by the gunfire.

About a month before that, Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked by three armed attackers less than a mile from the Capitol.

WTOP’s Ana Golden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.