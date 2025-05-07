DC man gets 13 years in prison for shooting man and his 5-year-old daughter

Alante Partlow, 30, of D.C., was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for shooting a man and his 5-year-old daughter in Fort Totten in April 2024.

Alante Partlow, 30, pleaded guilty in October to charges related to the shooting in the Fort Totten neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, the man and his daughter were walking out of an apartment building in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE after Partlow and the man had gotten into an argument. Partlow followed the man and his child outside and fired multiple shots at the man, who tried to shield his daughter.

The man was shot multiple times, and the girl was also struck. Both survived the shooting.

Partlow was sentenced on two counts of aggravated assault while armed and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition to Partlow’s 13 years in prison, Superior Court Judge Robert Okun ordered five years of supervised release.

