Metro Transit police officer shoots woman near Dupont Circle

A Metro Transit police officer shot and injured a woman Friday afternoon in the bustling Dupont Circle neighborhood after an attempted jewelry store robbery.

Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo speaks to reporters on Friday, May 2, 2025, after a shooting near Dupont Circle involving one of his officers.(WTOP/Dan Ronan) Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo speaks to reporters on Friday, May 2, 2025, after a shooting near Dupont Circle involving one of his officers.(WTOP/Dan Ronan) A Metro Transit police officer shot and injured a woman Friday afternoon in the bustling Dupont Circle neighborhood after an attempted jewelry store robbery.

The shooting happened off Metro property around 3:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, just south of Dupont Circle, according to the Metro Transit Police Department.

The incident began when two people, a man and a woman, walked into Ideal Cut Jewelers and demanded merchandise from the jeweler, according to police. As they walked out of the store, a Metro police officer confronted the pair and the woman pointed a gun at the officer, police said.

That’s when the officer opened fire, striking the woman in the leg, leaving her with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

The officer was unharmed, and a weapon has been recovered from the scene. The man and woman have both been arrested.

WTOP’s Dan Ronan spoke with a person who works in the area.

“This jewelry store has been the frequent target for criminals, so much so that the owner has taken all of the merchandise out of public display to make the store less attractive for thieves,” Ronan reported.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

WTOP’s Dan Ronan reported live from the scene. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.