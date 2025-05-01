1 year after 3-year-old’s shooting death, DC police offer $50,000 reward for information

It has been one year since a 3-year-old was shot and killed in D.C. Marking the tragic date, police are offering a reward to find more information about what happened.

Ty’ah Settles was in a vehicle at the time she was shot and was brought to a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, on May 3, 2024, shortly after 9 p.m.

She was airlifted by U.S. Park Police to an area hospital where she later died.

“This case weighs heavily on all of us at the Metropolitan Police Department and we continue to grieve with Ty’ah’s family,” Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said in a statement Saturday. “We know someone in the community has information that can help our detectives deliver justice. We need anyone with that information to come forward immediately.”

Police said they believe the girl was not the intended target, and that after finding shell casings in the street, it looked like there was an exchange of gunfire.

3-year-old Ty’ah Settles was shot and killed while sitting in her family’s vehicle one year ago tonight in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, SE. MPD needs anyone with information in this case to come forward immediately. pic.twitter.com/Ka0gxxolAo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 3, 2025

D.C. police are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect — or suspects — in the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

