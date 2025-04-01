1 dead, teen injured in double shooting in Petworth; DC police search for car

Authorities responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue just after 9 p.m. to find two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. police are investigating a double shooting in the Petworth neighborhood that left a man dead and a teenage boy injured on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue near the Petworth Metro Station just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, officers found two males, one adult and one teen, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The adult male later died due to his injuries.

The condition of the teen remains unknown at this time.

Police are searching for a black Honda HR-V with DC tag JN9940, last seen traveling westbound on Quincy Street, Northwest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. Police.

