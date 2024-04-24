Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man wanted in…

DC man wanted in connection with Fort Totten shooting that left 5-year-old girl, father wounded

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 24, 2024, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are asking for help in finding a suspect in the late Tuesday night shooting of a man and his 5-year-old daughter in the Fort Totten neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Alante Partlow mugshot
D.C. police are asking for help in locating 29-year-old Alante Partlow, who’s wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Fort Totten. (Credit DC Police)

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast, as the suspect in the shooting and he’s wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant on an aggravated assault while armed charge.

Police said Partlow knew both shooting victims.

The shooting happened Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE. When officers got to the scene, they found an adult man and the young girl injured with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told WTOP an altercation between the father and Partlow took place before the shooting and it is believed the two know each other.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Partlow should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up