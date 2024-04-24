DC man wanted in connection with Fort Totten shooting that left 5-year-old girl, father wounded

D.C. police are asking for help in finding a suspect in the late Tuesday night shooting of a man and his 5-year-old daughter in the Fort Totten neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast, as the suspect in the shooting and he’s wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant on an aggravated assault while armed charge.

Police said Partlow knew both shooting victims.

The shooting happened Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE. When officers got to the scene, they found an adult man and the young girl injured with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told WTOP an altercation between the father and Partlow took place before the shooting and it is believed the two know each other.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Partlow should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where it happened.

