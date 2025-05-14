14-year-old girl accidentally shoots, kills self while filming video

A 14-year-old girl fatally shot herself by accident Wednesday inside a Northeast D.C. apartment while reportedly recording a video for social media, D.C. police said.

In a news release, D.C. police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Benning Road for a report of a shooting around 5 p.m.

There, they discovered the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound “in her upper body.”

Police suspect the girl was handling the gun while filming a video when it discharged, striking her.

“Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said in the statement.

The firearm has been recovered by police.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

