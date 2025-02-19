Kennedy Center show featuring gay chorus has been canceled

A performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center has been canceled. It comes weeks after President Donald Trump became chairman.

A performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center has been canceled. It was scheduled to be a part of the cultural center’s Pride celebration before the District hosts WorldPride 2025.

In a release, the GMCW wrote their performance in collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra was meant to be part of the Kennedy Center’s Pride celebration.

They wrote, “We were very excited to be collaborating with the NSO as their guest chorus on the piece titled ‘A Peacock Among Pigeons.’”

“We believe in the power of music to educate and uplift, to foster love, understanding, and community, and we regret that this opportunity has been taken away,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump fired several members of the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees and appointed himself as the chairman.

In a post to Truth Social he said the “The Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP.”

This is the latest in a string of cancellations since the president took over as chairman.

The Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria earlier decided to cancel its annual Christmas performance at the center.

Writer and actress Issa Rae canceled her sold out show in March, writing on Instagram, “Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.”

The Gay Men’s Chorus still plan to perform their piece during the Choral Festival as part of WorldPride 2025.

WTOP has reached out to the Kennedy Center for comment.

