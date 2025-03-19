‘We can’t just pivot’: DC wine shop owner fears hit of threatened tariffs on EU wines, liquors

The threatened tariffs on imported wines and liquors from the European Union would be a death knell for businesses that sell wine and spirits, including this bar and market in D.C.

The threatened tariffs on imported wines and liquor from European Union member countries would be a death knell for businesses that sell wine and spirits, including one bar and market in D.C.

“If this does come to pass, prices are going to go up, and they’re going to go up a lot,” said Diane Gross, the owner of Cork Wine Bar and Market, which has been in business for 17 years on 14th Street. Its Massachusetts Avenue shop in the Spring Valley area has been open for about three years.

President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs of 200% on wines and liquor from the EU could have Americans reaching for something other than a Burgundy from France or a Rioja from Spain when they want to fill their wine glasses.

The possibility of triple-digit tariffs has businesses like Gross’ more than concerned.

“‘Concerned,’ I think, would be an understatement,” she said.

Before consumers would feel the buzz, she said distributors, importers and then restaurants, such as hers, would be hit.

“If somebody gets a $50,000 container coming into port, they now have to pay $150,000 for that,” she said.

And Gross said consumers are already losing their appetite for opening their wallets for things other than essentials, so additional tariffs couldn’t come at a worse time.

“Consumers are very weary of spending their dollars eating out as we’re dealing with increased inflation, we’re dealing with the tariffs, we’re dealing with federal workers being fired,” Gross said.

The prices on some items on Gross’ menu — including citrus fruits and avocados — have gone up. So far, she’s been able to absorb that. But a big jump in tariffs could truly be the final blow for a business like hers.

Gross said she’s been told that consumers would simply switch to domestic wine. However, “there actually isn’t even enough American wine produced for the consumption level we have in the U.S.,” she said.

And as far as her business is concerned, Gross said, “For us, this is just terrifying. Because we can’t just pivot and do something different, because we don’t do anything different, this is what we do.”

