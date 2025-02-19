After 21 years, independent movie theater in downtown DC to close

After being a home to the District's independent film experience for over 21 years, Landmark Theatres is officially shuttering its E Street Cinema location.

After being a home to the independent film experience in the District for over 21 years, Landmark Theatres is officially shuttering its E Street Cinema location.

On Wednesday, Landmark Theatres confirmed to WTOP that it was closing its E Street location, following reports by The Washington Post.

The much-beloved location opened its doors to the D.C. community on Jan. 9, 2004, and quickly attained a reputation for promoting a variety of independent and international films, as well as for its late-night showings of cult classics “The Room” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

The theater has also played host to the DC Independent Film Forum.

“Landmark Theatres is constantly evaluating its business strategy and will be closing the theatre given its inability to recover in the post-pandemic environment,” Mark Mulcahy, the head of brand and marketing with Landmark, said in a statement.

“We are proud to have served its community over 21 years of operation and thank our dedicated guests and staff for their ongoing support.”

As it currently stands on E Street Cinema’s website, movie showings remain active through Feb. 27, with two showings of the film “Mickey 17” for March 6.

The company hasn’t said when it will close E Street Cinema to moviegoers.

Landmark Theatres has instead said it will be “welcoming all E Street guests at our Atlantic Plumbing location, less than two miles north of E Street.”

With the rise of streaming platforms, the industry has struggled to hold onto its movie-watching audiences for years, a setback that only doubled in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite theaters’ efforts to revamp the experience by upgrading seating and rereleasing box office hits, the efforts have failed to move the needle much.

Between Regal Cinemas and AMC, hundreds of theater locations have closed nationwide, some of which were located within the D.C. region. Most recently, the Regal Germantown location closed its doors in Montgomery County, Maryland, after being a staple in the community for over 20 years.

