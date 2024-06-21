Look Dine-In Cinemas takes over big ShowPlace ICON theater in Tysons

Look Dine-In Cinemas has taken over the ShowPlace ICON theater at The Boro in Tysons, Virginia, reopening Friday — days after the ShowPlace ICON abruptly closed over the weekend.

It is the second theater for Look Dine-In cinemas in Virginia. The Dallas-based company took over the former Bow Tie Cinemas at Reston Town Center last year.

The ShowPlace Icon at The Boro opened four years ago. It still operates theaters in Chicago, Minneapolis, San Jose and Mountain View, California.

The 72,000-square-foot Tysons theater has 14 screens and nearly 1,800 seats, with auditorium seating ranging in size from 45 to 226 seats. They include recliner seating with seat heaters and adjustable headrests. All screens feature state-of-the-art projection and sound.

Look is adding more functions to the auditoriums, including Q&A sessions, film festivals, sporting events such as UFC, soccer, and boxing, concerts and debates. It is developing programs for private events and corporate meetings.

Like other Look Dine-In Cinemas, the Tysons menu is billed as gourmet dining. It will eventually include a mobile app that lets customers order from menus and craft beverage selections to be delivered to their theater seat.

Look operates 14 theaters with 145 screens in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Georgia and New York.