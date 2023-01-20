UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Business & Finance » Regal Cinemas closing 3…

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 20, 2023, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland.

They may close as soon as Feb. 15.

Other D.C.-area Regal locations in Ballston and Alexandria in Virginia and Bethesda and Hyattsville in Maryland are not on the most recent list of locations that will close.

Regal, the second largest multi-screen movie theater operator in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres, has already closed 11 theaters not on the current list.

The Regal Cinemas movie theater in Rockville, Maryland, is one of three theaters the company is planning to close in the D.C. area. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Regal released the list of new theater closings in a bankruptcy filing, as reported by Business Insider, saying the closings would save it $22 million a year.

The company continues negotiating with landlords for the remainder of its U.S. locations.

Rival chain AMC has nearly two dozen theaters in the D.C. region.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up