Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland.

They may close as soon as Feb. 15.

Other D.C.-area Regal locations in Ballston and Alexandria in Virginia and Bethesda and Hyattsville in Maryland are not on the most recent list of locations that will close.

Regal, the second largest multi-screen movie theater operator in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres, has already closed 11 theaters not on the current list.

Regal released the list of new theater closings in a bankruptcy filing, as reported by Business Insider, saying the closings would save it $22 million a year.

The company continues negotiating with landlords for the remainder of its U.S. locations.

Rival chain AMC has nearly two dozen theaters in the D.C. region.