WATCH: DC Chinese Lunar New Year Parade lights up Chinatown

From lion heads to marching bands, thousands attended the District's annual Lunar New Year parade on Sunday to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

Red dragons, lion heads and marching bands made their way through Chinatown, as thousands lined the streets to celebrate the Year of the Snake at the D.C. Chinese Lunar New Year parade.

WTOP spoke to some of the groups participating in the parade and to a few spectators that enjoyed all the fun.

Patrick Chin was at the parade with 120 people from the District’s Chinese Youth Club.

“We are celebrating our heritage and our culture in the best way we can,” said Chin, who added that events like the parade allow older generations to pass down their traditions to younger age groups.

Anyone watching the parade couldn’t miss all of the people wearing lion heads, and Chin explained what they represent.

“The lion heads are to chase away the evil spirits and bring good fortune,” he said.

