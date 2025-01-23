A history of Chinatown (as told by its own residents) comes to life at the Smithsonian

In today’s episode of Matt About Town, on the eve of the Lunar New Year in D.C., Matt Kaufax explores a new Smithsonian exhibit: "Sightlines: Chinatown and Beyond."

It’s hard to walk through D.C.’s Chinatown and not be blown away by some of its intricate art, unique buildings and cultural attractions that distinguish that pocket of our nation’s capital.

In today’s episode of Matt About Town, on the eve of the Lunar New Year, WTOP’s Matt Kaufax explores what’s being done to preserve that part of D.C.’s history at a new Smithsonian exhibit: “Sightlines: Chinatown and Beyond.”

Presented by the Asian Pacific American Center and housed at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, “Sightlines” highlights the imprint of Asian Americans on the physical and cultural terrain of D.C.

Divided into three parts — Making Place, Transforming Tradition and Visualizing Identity — Sightlines focuses on taking many of the cultural markers you can find around Chinatown, and across D.C., and housing them in one place. Each piece of the exhibit highlights the contributions of Asian Americans to the very fabric of the city.

Matt’s journey through Sightlines unfolded in two parts: Exploring the exhibit itself, then heading out into Chinatown to see the real-life places that inspired the Smithsonian’s creation. Join him on his journey for a deep dive into understanding this impactful new exhibit, which runs through November.

You can learn more about Sightlines at its website.

