Meet the DC native who will lead inaugural parade motorcade

When the 60th inaugural parade kicks off on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. Monday, a Ward 8 native will lead the motorcade to protect the newly sworn in Commander in Chief.

Lt. Joseph Hudson with the D.C. police department will lead the inaugural parade motorcade on Monday. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) D.C. police stand by their motorcycles as the force prepares to participate in Inauguration Day events. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) On Motor 1, Hudson will lead the team of motorcycle officers who customarily lead motorcades through the District. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

“It is an honor, a privilege, to be in this position,” said Lt. Joseph Hudson with the D.C. police Department.

On Motor 1, Hudson will lead the team of motorcycle officers who customarily lead motorcades through the district. Hudson, a Ballou High School graduate, joined D.C. police in 2007 and said being given this opportunity is a dream come true.

“Eighteen years ago, I did not imagine that I would be here leading the inaugural parade in the nation’s capital, riding as Motor 1,” Hudson said.

For Hudson, this will be his inaugural inauguration as a member of the motor unit, a position for which he had to excel at a difficult motorcycle training class.

According to Hudson, a lot of preparation goes into the inauguration because the day will include not only escorting incoming President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance but also leading the motorcade for outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“A lot of long hours, you know, endless nights, just planning a lot of moving parts with the outgoing and the incoming,” he said.

They’ll also guide many dignitaries who will be in town and members of the military who are coming to help secure the event.

“Our hands have been pretty full this last couple of days leading up into the inauguration,” Hudson said.

This will be Hudson and his team’s third national security event in only a couple of weeks. They started with the certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6th, followed by the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

Hudson said the inauguration is a big deal for his family as well, as they’ll have special seats from which they can watch him roll through.

“They’re just as excited as I am, if not more,” he said.

While it’s a special honor to take part in the inauguration, Hudson won’t have time to celebrate, as his team’s role is to help protect the heads of state in the cars that will follow them.

“The threat level is really high, so we can’t take the opportunity to slouch,” Hudson said.

Hudson hopes his story will help encourage other young people to follow their dreams. He said it was a lot of hard work and dedication which helped him earn his spot on Motor 1.

He also credited his mentors, including former D.C. police Chief Robert Contee, who is now the assistant director of the Office of Partner Engagement at the FBI. Hudson said Contee still checks in on him to this day.

“He took me under his wing and guided me through the department,” Hudson said.

