Where does the DC Council stand on the RFK deal?

The nearly $4 billion deal on the table to redevelop the RFK Stadium site and bring the Washington Commanders back to the District needs the blessing of at least seven members of the D.C. Council, but a current tally appears to show more negotiations may be needed.

When it comes to the current agreement announced Monday by the city and team owner Josh Harris, only four members appear poised to put their support behind the deal.

When asked after the announcement on Monday if they support the deal, At-Large Council members Anita Bonds and Kenyan McDuffie, along with Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto all said yes. So too did Council member Wendell Felder, whose Ward 7 jurisdiction would be home to the new stadium.

“I think people will get excited once they see the project, once they know how they fit into the project, what jobs are going to be created, both temporary and permanent; and really the way that we bolster our hospitality, tourism, our sports economy,” McDuffie said on Monday.

At the announcement, Felder also called the plan a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the city.

“As the Ward 7 Council member, I have one agenda, and that’s to make Ward 7 the best ward in the District of Columbia. And with investments like this, I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Felder said.

Those in support of the deal talked about the economic boom they believe it would create at the mostly dormant campus, with new retail, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, recreation and housing proposed alongside it.

One big point for the project is the price tag for taxpayers, as estimates show redeveloping the campus, which is roughly the size of the Glover Park neighborhood, would cost over $1 billion.

Both Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau said the sticker shock is a big concern for them, and the main reason they cannot support the deal at this time.

“I continue to be concerned with investing any public money into a stadium while we have constrained budgets and revenues, and unmet needs,” Mendelson said in a statement to WTOP on Monday.

“When it comes to a stadium at RFK, it’s a ‘no’ for me. The District cannot afford to spend $1 billion in taxpayer money on a sports stadium for a privately held team, a stadium that will sit dark most days,” Nadeau said in a statement on Monday.

Mendelson also expressed concern that funding for Metro is not a part of the current agreement.

There was a strong “no” from Council member Charles Allen, who said while he has enjoyed sitting down with the team and others to talk about the plans, he called it a “bad deal” for the city.

“At the end of the day, though, I think this is a public investment that is way, way too much when we have so many other clear and pressing needs,” Allen said.

While he said he would support the redevelopment of the RFK site, which is now under the city’s control, Allen said he doesn’t believe the stadium needs to be the anchor for the project.

At-Large Council members Christina Henderson and Robert White Jr., as well as Ward 3’s Matthew Frumin said they are undecided at this point.

In a statement, while calling the agreement a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” White said he is still reviewing the terms of the deal and expressed concern for the city’s price tag.

White also said he wants to see long-term employment pipelines for residents, youth sports and arts programs funded through the deal, as well as the development of a community innovation hub or tech corridor, which he believes would start new opportunities.

“We must approach this deal with transparency and fairness so we can preserve D.C.’s legacy and secure its future,” White said.

For Henderson, WTOP was directed by her office to a Reddit “Ask Me Anything,” or AMA, in which she has expressed concern about the parking garages and what will happen if the revenue expectations are not met. She also wants to learn more about labor agreements associated with the project and more details on the affordable housing.

