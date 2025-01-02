Embattled DC Council member Trayon White apologizes as he’s sworn in for third term

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., who was indicted last year on a federal bribery charge, issued an apology — though he didn't say exactly what for — at a swearing-in ceremony Thursday.

White, who is entering his seventh year and third-consecutive term representing D.C.’s Ward 8, called the moment “bittersweet” and apologized.

“As a public servant, we have a duty to our city. This morning, I want to say that I apologize to my city, and I love my city,” he said while addressing the crowd.

Though White won reelection in November, he still awaits trial in January 2026.

After the trail date was set, White told reporters he will fight the charge in court and plans “on having meetings with certain leaders in the community to ensure that we’re moving Ward 8 forward.”

“I’m not a perfect man, but if you get to know me, you know that I’m a good man. I’ve worked tirelessly over the course of the last couple of years, to the best of my ability, advocating and standing in the gaps to make sure Ward 8 is included into the economic prosperity of our city,” White said.

Findings from an internal investigation into White’s actions — including whether he had accepted $35,000 in cash from someone who operated several businesses holding or seeking contracts with D.C. — showed “substantial evidence” that White broke the council rules, with council Chair Phil Mendelson calling his behavior “quintessential corruption.”

In December, an ad hoc Committee formed by the D.C. Council unanimously accepted a motion to expel White from the council. The full council will decide his political fate this month.

White was among four other reelected council members and the newly-elected Wendell Felder, who will represent Ward 7, at the ceremony kicking off a new term.

