Metro Transit Police officer stabbed by suspected fare evader

An officer with Metro Transit Police is wounded after being stabbed Tuesday by a suspected fare evader at Gallery Place in D.C., according to the transit agency.

While out on patrol, officers looking to make sure riders paid their Metrobus fare stopped a person at around 11:30 a.m. who was suspected of skipping out on paying, according to a Metro spokesperson.

That person, who a Metro spokeswoman identified as 40-year-old Trenton Collier, of Southeast D.C., started to leave and did not follow commands from police.

“When officers attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the officer in the wrist,” Metro said in a statement.

Collier ran away but was followed by law enforcement, according to Metro. With the help of D.C. police, the transit agency said Collier was taken into custody nearby shortly after the stabbing.

Collier has been arrested and officers have the weapon used in the stabbing, Metro said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Collier is charged with assault on an officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, resisting arrest and failure to pay, Metro said.

The stabbing comes as Metro has put an emphasis on cracking down on Metrobus fare evasion.

