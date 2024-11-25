Road closures in Southwest DC for Washington Spirit fan appreciation rally

The Washington Spirit is holding a fan appreciation rally Monday evening to celebrate the team's NWSL Championship appearance, and there will be road closures.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside Audi Field. Tickets are free but required to attend and can be reserved online.

The night will feature appearances from some of the team’s star players, guest speeches and music. But the event also promises to bring something drivers won’t be so eager to celebrate — road closures.

Here’s what you need to know.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking until 11 p.m., according to D.C. police:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SW

R Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

R Street from South Capitol Street to Half Street, SW

S Street from First Street, SW to Half Street, SW

T Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW

First Street from T Street to V Street, SW

2nd Street from R Street to Street, SW

The following street, D.C. police said, will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

S Street from First Street to Half Street, SW

The following streets may also be closed to vehicular traffic during the event, according to D.C. police:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SW

R Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

R Street from South Capitol Street to Half Street, SW

T Street from First Street to 2nd Street, SW

Half Street from Potomac Avenue to V Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW

First Street from T Street to V Street, SW

2nd Street from R Street to Street, SW

