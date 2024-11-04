Kamala Harris’ election watch party will shut down roads around Howard University

D.C.'s Howard University will host an Election Day watch party for alumna Vice President Kamala Harris — and that means street closures and parking restrictions.

Those parking restrictions started Sunday and will last until Nov. 10 at 6 a.m.

The following streets are designated as Emergency No Parking zones. (These restrictions could end earlier if the Secret Service no longer requires the security measures.)

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW

300 block of College Street NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive NW

Road Closures

Starting Monday at 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed. How long they will be closed is based on the security requirements set by the Secret Service, in coordination with D.C. police.

Local traffic only restrictions

The following streets will be restricted to “local traffic only” beginning Monday at 7 p.m. Officers at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area, upon request.

Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW

W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street NW

V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW

8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW

Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue NW (access to the hospital)

5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW

4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW

3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue NW

2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue NW

Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

W Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street NW

V Street from 4th Street to First Street NW

U Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue NW

Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street NW

