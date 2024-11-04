Kamala Harris’ election watch party will shut down roads around Howard University

D.C.’s Howard University will be hosting an Election Day watch party for alumna Vice President Kamala Harris — and that means street closures and parking restrictions.
Those parking restrictions started Sunday and will last until Nov. 10 at 6 a.m.
The following streets are designated as Emergency No Parking zones. (These restrictions could end earlier if the Secret Service no longer requires the security measures.)
- Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
- 300 block of College Street NW
- Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
- V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
- 5th Street from V Street to W Street NW
- 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive NW
Road Closures
Starting Monday at 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed. How long they will be closed is based on the security requirements set by the Secret Service, in coordination with D.C. police.
- Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
- 300 block of College Street NW
- Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
- V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW
- Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street NW
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
- 5th Street from V Street to W Street NW
- 5th Street from Gresham Place NW to McMillan Drive NW
- 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive NW
Local traffic only restrictions
The following streets will be restricted to “local traffic only” beginning Monday at 7 p.m. Officers at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area, upon request.
- Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
- W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street NW
- V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
- 8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
- Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue NW (access to the hospital)
- 5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue NW
- 2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue NW
- Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- W Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street NW
- V Street from 4th Street to First Street NW
- U Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue NW
- Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
- T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street NW
