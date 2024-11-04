Live Radio
Kamala Harris’ election watch party will shut down roads around Howard University

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

November 4, 2024, 4:43 AM

D.C.’s Howard University will be hosting an Election Day watch party for alumna Vice President Kamala Harris — and that means street closures and parking restrictions.

Those parking restrictions started Sunday and will last until Nov. 10 at 6 a.m.

The following streets are designated as Emergency No Parking zones. (These restrictions could end earlier if the Secret Service no longer requires the security measures.)

  • Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue NW
  • Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
  • 300 block of College Street NW
  • Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
  • W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
  • W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
  • V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • 9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW
  • 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW
  • Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
  • 5th Street from V Street to W Street NW
  • 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive NW
(Courtesy D.C. government)

Road Closures

Starting Monday at 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed. How long they will be closed is based on the security requirements set by the Secret Service, in coordination with D.C. police.

  • Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue NW
  • Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street NW
  • Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street NW
  • 300 block of College Street NW
  • Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
  • W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
  • W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street NW
  • V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue NW
  • 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street NW
  • 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street NW
  • Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street NW
  • 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street NW
  • 5th Street from V Street to W Street NW
  • 5th Street from Gresham Place NW to McMillan Drive NW
  • 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive NW

Local traffic only restrictions

The following streets will be restricted to “local traffic only” beginning Monday at 7 p.m. Officers at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area, upon request.

  • Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
  • Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
  • Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue NW
  • W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street NW
  • V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street NW
  • 8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue NW (access to the hospital)
  • 5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • 4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • 3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • 2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
  • W Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
  • Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street NW
  • V Street from 4th Street to First Street NW
  • U Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
  • U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue NW
  • Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street NW
  • T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street NW

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

