WATCH: Kamala Harris makes concession speech in 2024 Presidential Election at Howard University

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech in the presidential election at D.C.’s Howard University on Wednesday afternoon.
Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the election and congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior adviser to the vice president.
Watch her speech below:
