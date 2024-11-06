Live Radio
WATCH: Kamala Harris makes concession speech in 2024 Presidential Election at Howard University

November 6, 2024, 3:35 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech in the presidential election at D.C.’s Howard University on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede the election and congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior adviser to the vice president.

