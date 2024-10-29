More than 50K expected to attend Harris rally amid other anticipated DC events

Back-to-back events, including a rally that's expected to attract more than 50,000 people on the Ellipse, have prompted road closures and increased security preparations in D.C. Here's what you need to know.

Supporters of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wait on The Ellipse just south of the White House for her speech in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2024. The Harris-Walz campaign is billing the speech as “a major closing argument” one week before the November 5 election. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images The crowd cheers as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to deliver remarks during a campaign event at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Supporters wait for the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Washington on Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. With one week remaining before Election Day, Harris will deliver her “closing argument,” a speech where she will outline her plan for America, urging voters to “turn the page” on Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images Supporters of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wait on The Ellipse just south of the White House for her speech in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2024. The Harris-Walz campaign is billing the speech as “a major closing argument” one week before the November 5 election. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Workers install security fencing around the White House grounds in preparation for a rally with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images A sign at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in D.C. on Tuesday afternoon reads “Freedom.” (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli The Metropolitan Police Department says they’re upping security around the White House as Vice President Kamala Harris’ is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli U.S. Park Police say they’re upping security around the White House as Vice President Kamala Harris’ is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Merchandise for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Ellipse on Tuesday afternoon. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to attend a campaign rally in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to attend a campaign rally in Washington Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris attend a campaign rally in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana With the Washington Monument in the back ground supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris wave they American flags as they attend a campaign rally in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana ( 1 /14) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Back-to-back events, including a rally that’s expected to attract more than 50,000 people on the Ellipse, have prompted road closures and increased security preparations in D.C. Here’s what you need to know.

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver what her campaign is touting as her “closing arguments” against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night at the park near the White House.

Meanwhile, the annual High Heel Race will take place in Dupont Circle and there will be a Washington Capitals game at Gallery Place.

While there are no credible threats tied to these events, D.C. police coordinated with federal agencies, such as the U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service, for the Harris rally, which initially expected about 20,000 participants. But an updated permit from the National Park Service said 40,000 people are expected to attend.

“What we were told initially was that it was about 20,000,” D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said. “We met with the team yesterday, and we’re expecting upward of about 52,000 now.”

WTOP's Nick Iannelli reports live from the Ellipse on Tuesday afternoon

Smith said the department hasn’t noticed any increased bookings at hotels around the region associated with the rally. But between the rally and the High Heel Race in Dupont Circle, she said police are bracing for whatever could come.

“You will see a visible presence of police officers in that area, in and around the Ellipse, as well as the Washington Monument grounds,” Smith said. “We will have a civil disturbance unit deployed in those areas, as well, and most of those officers will also be visibly present in the area.”

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported live from the Ellipse on Tuesday and said rally attendees had waited in line since the morning and a long line to get near the stage was forming around the monuments and museums by 5:30 p.m.

Preparing for a historic election

Smith said officers will go on 12-hour shifts starting Monday. She expects that to last through Nov. 6, the day after Election Day.

“But if there’s a need for us to expand beyond that, we will certainly be able to do that,” Smith said.

Beyond the next week, Smith said D.C. police are preparing for events associated with the presidential transition, including both the certification of results on Jan. 6, 2025 and the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

She said about 4,000 officers from around the country will travel to help with high-security events, and that lodging and food will be provided for them.

“I knew this was going to be kind of a different space that we might be in. And so back in June and July, we started sending correspondence out across the United States,” Smith said.

She also said help would be available from police departments around the D.C. region, should there was ever a “break glass” type of moment, where something could escalate quickly.

“I want to be very clear, we will not tolerate any violence of any kind,” Smith said. “We will not tolerate any riots. We will not tolerate the destruction of property. We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior.”

She urged people to call 911 during an emergency. In a nonemergency, or if someone needs to report something suspicious, she said people can either call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

