More than 50K expected to attend Harris rally amid other anticipated DC events

Back-to-back events, including a rally that’s expected to attract more than 50,000 people on the Ellipse, have prompted road closures and increased security preparations in D.C. Here’s what you need to know.
Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver what her campaign is touting as her “closing arguments” against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night at the park near the White House.
Meanwhile, the annual High Heel Race will take place in Dupont Circle and there will be a Washington Capitals game at Gallery Place.
While there are no credible threats tied to these events, D.C. police coordinated with federal agencies, such as the U.S. Park Police and the Secret Service, for the Harris rally, which initially expected about 20,000 participants. But an updated permit from the National Park Service said 40,000 people are expected to attend.
“What we were told initially was that it was about 20,000,” D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said. “We met with the team yesterday, and we’re expecting upward of about 52,000 now.”
Smith said the department hasn’t noticed any increased bookings at hotels around the region associated with the rally. But between the rally and the High Heel Race in Dupont Circle, she said police are bracing for whatever could come.
“You will see a visible presence of police officers in that area, in and around the Ellipse, as well as the Washington Monument grounds,” Smith said. “We will have a civil disturbance unit deployed in those areas, as well, and most of those officers will also be visibly present in the area.”
WTOP’s Nick Iannelli reported live from the Ellipse on Tuesday and said rally attendees had waited in line since the morning and a long line to get near the stage was forming around the monuments and museums by 5:30 p.m.
Preparing for a historic election
Smith said officers will go on 12-hour shifts starting Monday. She expects that to last through Nov. 6, the day after Election Day.
“But if there’s a need for us to expand beyond that, we will certainly be able to do that,” Smith said.
Beyond the next week, Smith said D.C. police are preparing for events associated with the presidential transition, including both the certification of results on Jan. 6, 2025 and the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.
She said about 4,000 officers from around the country will travel to help with high-security events, and that lodging and food will be provided for them.
“I knew this was going to be kind of a different space that we might be in. And so back in June and July, we started sending correspondence out across the United States,” Smith said.
She also said help would be available from police departments around the D.C. region, should there was ever a “break glass” type of moment, where something could escalate quickly.
“I want to be very clear, we will not tolerate any violence of any kind,” Smith said. “We will not tolerate any riots. We will not tolerate the destruction of property. We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior.”
She urged people to call 911 during an emergency. In a nonemergency, or if someone needs to report something suspicious, she said people can either call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
