DC police search for 2 suspects in robbery of postal service letter carrier

D.C. police said a search is underway for two suspects in connection to the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Northeast D.C. on Friday.

D.C. police said a search is underway for two suspects in connection to the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Northeast D.C. on Friday.

Officers responded to a call on 50th Street in Northeast near Kelly Miller Middle School around noon.

Security cameras captured images of the thieves approaching the mail carrier and demanding his property.

Police said the suspects implied to the letter carrier that they were armed.

The postman complied and the pair fled.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact D.C. police.

A map of where robbery happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.