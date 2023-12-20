DC Council member Vincent Gray says he won’t run for reelection in 2024

The 81-year-old's last term in office representing Ward 7 will expire in January 2025. It will close out his nearly two-decade long career in public service.

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray said Wednesday he won’t be running for reelection in 2024.

The 81-year-old’s last term in office representing Ward 7 will expire in January 2025, according to the announcement from the Democrat’s office. It will close out his nearly two decades-long career in public service, during which he has served as council chairman and mayor.

“Our mission will never be complete. Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” Gray said. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and the people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”

Gray suffered a stroke two years ago. He told The Washington Post, who first reported his decision to step out of public office, that since then, he’s had trouble participating in council debates vocally.

Gray began his first term on the council in 2005 and served as mayor of the District from 2011-2015.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 Councilmember, Council Chair and Mayor,” Gray wrote in a statement. “With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life.”

