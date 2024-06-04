DC Council primary election results: Crowded Ward 7 field for open seat, 3 incumbents face challengers

Voters in the District have cast their ballots to decide critical primary contests for four contested D.C. Council seats.

Voters in the District have cast their ballots to decide critical primary contests for four contested D.C. Council seats.

Polls closed in D.C.’s primary election at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Results posted by the D.C. Board of Elections show the ballots of 12.25% of D.C.’s 378,821 registered voters have been counted — all of them mail-in or special ballots.

Wide open Ward 7

In Ward 7, 10 Democratic candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by current Council member and former Mayor Vincent Gray. He announced he would not run for reelection following a series of health problems.

The winner of the Democratic primary in Ward 7 will face no Republican or Statehood Green Party challenger in the general election, and in deep-blue D.C., the Democratic nominee is nearly always the heavy favorite in November.

After the counting of the first batch of ballots, Kingman Park ANC Commissioner Ebony Payne had an early lead over Wendell Felder, who previously worked in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration. Payne had 24.28% to Felder’s 21.44%. Eboni-Rose Thompson, who represents Ward 7 on the D.C. State Board of Education, had the third-largest portion of the vote with 14.97%.

A little more than 12% of the registered vote had been counted as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Felder scored the critical endorsement of Gray, along with several other D.C. lawmakers. Thompson has the backing of the city’s firefighters and teachers unions.

Other candidates include former D.C. Council staffer Denise Reed, former ANC Commissioner Villareal “VJ” Johnson II, former D.C. shadow representative Nate Fleming, ANC Commissioner Kelvin Brown, former ANC Commissioner and union organizer Roscoe Grant Jr., former ANC Commissioner Ebbon Allen and lawyer Veda Rasheed.

Incumbents aim to fend off challengers

Wards 4 and 8 have pitted incumbent D.C. Council members against two less familiar challengers.

Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George is going up against former federal special agent Lisa Gore and former Petworth Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Paul Johnson.

As of 8:15 p.m., George jumped out to a substantial lead over Gore, with 69.1% of the vote to Gore’s 25.93%. Johnson had just 4.6%.

Both challengers went after George on public safety during the campaign, noting she voted against recent emergency anti-crime legislation and saying she hasn’t worked closely enough with her constituents to affect real change in the ward.

George has responded to those attacks by pointing out she’s the only D.C. Council member and only candidate in the race who has served as a prosecutor and prosecuted crimes in D.C.

Two-term Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr. is facing challengers Rahman Branch and Salim Adofo. Branch is the former principal of Ballou High School, and Adofo is a tenant organizer and former ANC Commissioner in Congress Heights. Both challengers have urged voters that after eight years, it’s time for a new face representing the ward.

As of 8:15 p.m., White had an early lead with 57.15% of the vote to Adofo’s 25.09%. Branch had 17% of the vote.

One challenger, comedian and philanthropist Rodney “Red” Grant, has come forward to contest the at-large D.C. Council seat of Robert White.

White had a substantial lead over Grant as of 8:15 p.m., with 83.3% of the vote to Grant’s 15.76%.

Both White and Grant ran unsuccessful mayor campaigns in 2022, with White losing to Bowser in the Democratic primary by a margin of less than 9%, and Grant falling in the general election as an independent candidate to Bowser by a margin of more than 60%.

White has held his at-large seat since 2016.

