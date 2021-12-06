Council member, former DC mayor Vincent Gray hospitalized with bronchitis

D.C. council member Vincent Gray was hospitalized for bronchitis over the weekend, but a spokesperson said he is feeling well and eager to go home.

Gray, who represents Ward 7, developed bronchitis last week and checked himself to the hospitalized, where a spokesperson said he had a “mild stroke.”

He’s been in contact with D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and won’t be attending the council session Tuesday, when among other things, the council will discuss renaming Wilson High School.

“[Gray] is upbeat and eager to return home and to the office,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, the 79-year-old council member worked on Ward 7 redistricting issues and other council business while in the hospital.

Gray was the D.C. mayor from 2011 to 2015.