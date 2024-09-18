New DC job fair features on the spot interviews for public safety positions

There's a new job fair in D.C. this Friday with a focus on bringing available public safety positions together in one spot for those looking for a new gig.

“It will be nine agencies in attendance, including us,” said D.C. police Lt. Leah Prentice.

For the first time, agencies that fall under the D.C. Public Safety and Justice cluster will be holding a job fair under one roof at the D.C. Armory on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You do not have to be registered to come. And we are hoping that this is very successful so that we can have similar ones in the future,” she said.

More than 1,300 people are already registered for the event. You can find more information on how to register online — walk-ins are also accepted.

D.C. police, D.C. fire and EMS, 911 dispatchers and more departments will have positions available. And some will have on the spot interviews.

“Our goal is to bring awareness of all the vast amount of jobs within the public safety sector,” Prentice said.

The fair brings the agencies together and also brings opportunities face-to-face instead of applicants applying just online.

“Sometimes it’s easier to talk to people in person, rather than online, via phone or email,” said D.C. police officer Kristina Jordan.

“They can come out, speak to us in person, and ask us any questions they have, and just see all that everyone has to offer,” Jordan said.

She said it also brings opportunities to people who want to give back to the community.

“People oftentimes, love to help the city that they’re that they grew up in, or where they’re born in,” Jordan said. “Also, just in general, a lot of the agencies that are here are agencies that you can have a career in. So not just a job.”

