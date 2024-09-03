3 DC men sentenced for 2018 shooting of father, teenage son

Three men from D.C. have been sentenced for their role in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded his father in December 2018.

Jamal Matthews, 34, Darnell Savoy, 25, and Stefon Freshley, 28, were sentenced Friday for the Dec. 28, 2018, shooting of the teen and his 34-year-old father in the District’s Clay Terrace neighborhood.

Matthews was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while Savoy was sentenced to nine years and Freshley to seven and a half, according to a United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia news release.

The men pleaded guilty to the shooting in March, maintaining it was a case of mistaken identity.

The victims were in their SUV waiting for a friend to arrive in the 200 block of 54th Street in Northeast D.C. when Matthews spotted the SUV, mistaking it for a vehicle that had shot at him and his cousin, killing the latter three days earlier on Christmas Day.

According to authorities, after seeing the victims’ SUV, Matthews called someone, who then called Freshley, who drove toward Matthew’s location to pick him up in Savoy’s vehicle.

As the three men drove past the victims’ SUV, Matthews fired approximately 30 shots at it, hitting the teen nine times in the head, abdomen, chest and back. The teen’s father was shot in his leg and hand.

