Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 DC men plead…

3 DC men plead guilty in 2018 shooting of father and 14-year-old son

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

March 30, 2024, 8:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than five years after a 14-year-old boy and his father were shot in Northeast D.C., which left the teen dead, three men have pleaded guilty in the shooting police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Jamal Matthews, Darnell Savoy and Stefon Freshley, all of D.C., pleaded guilty to the Dec. 28, 2018, shooting of the teen and his 34-year-old father in the District’s Clay Terrace neighborhood, according to a release.

The victims were in their SUV waiting for a friend to arrive in the 200 block of 54th Street in Northeast when Matthews spotted the SUV, mistaking it for a vehicle that had shot at him and his cousin, who was killed, three days earlier — on Christmas Day.

According to authorities, after seeing the victims’ SUV, Matthews called someone, who then called Freshley, who drove toward Matthew’s location to pick him up in Savoy’s vehicle.

As the three men drove past the victims’ SUV, Matthews fired approximately 30 shots at it, hitting the teen nine times in the head, abdomen, chest and back. The teen’s father was shot in his leg and hand.

Matthews, Savoy and Freshley will return to court for a sentencing hearing on June 23.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up