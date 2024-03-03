3 DC men plead guilty in 2018 shooting of father and 14-year-old son

More than five years after a 14-year-old boy and his father were shot in Northeast D.C., which left the teen dead, three men have pleaded guilty in the shooting police say was a case of mistaken identity.

Jamal Matthews, Darnell Savoy and Stefon Freshley, all of D.C., pleaded guilty to the Dec. 28, 2018, shooting of the teen and his 34-year-old father in the District’s Clay Terrace neighborhood, according to a release.

The victims were in their SUV waiting for a friend to arrive in the 200 block of 54th Street in Northeast when Matthews spotted the SUV, mistaking it for a vehicle that had shot at him and his cousin, who was killed, three days earlier — on Christmas Day.

According to authorities, after seeing the victims’ SUV, Matthews called someone, who then called Freshley, who drove toward Matthew’s location to pick him up in Savoy’s vehicle.

As the three men drove past the victims’ SUV, Matthews fired approximately 30 shots at it, hitting the teen nine times in the head, abdomen, chest and back. The teen’s father was shot in his leg and hand.

Matthews, Savoy and Freshley will return to court for a sentencing hearing on June 23.

