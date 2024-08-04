‘My first example of a public servant’: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, community leaders mourn death of Joe Bowser

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she's heartbroken about the passing of her father, Joe Bowser, who died Friday. He was 88 years old.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is joined by her father and mother Joe and Joan Bowser during her inauguration in D.C. on Jan. 2, 2015. (Screenshot courtesy DC Office of Cable Television)(Courtesy DC Office of Cable Television) DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is joined by her father and mother Joe and Joan Bowser during her inauguration in D.C. on Jan. 2, 2015. (Screenshot courtesy DC Office of Cable Television)(Courtesy DC Office of Cable Television) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s heartbroken about the passing of her father, Joe Bowser, who died Friday. He was 88 years old.

In a statement on his death, Mayor Bowser said that she owes her career in public service to her father.

“For 52 years, my dad has been at my side — guiding me, cheering for me, loving me,” Mayor Bowser said. “He was the first person to take me to a community meeting. The first person to teach me that if something needs to be fixed, then step up and fix it — and finish any job you start.

Mayor Bowser called her father “bold” and “uncompromising” when it came to doing what’s right: “My first example of a public servant. The person — along with my mom — to show me unconditional love,” the mayor wrote of her father.

The 88-year-old held the bible for Mayor Bowser when she was first sworn into office, a favor that she returned when swearing her father into service as an officer in the North Michigan Park Civic Association.

“That was what it meant to walk in Joe Bowser’s footsteps — always knowing he was there, always pushing me to keep up,” Bowser wrote.

Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray was among those who sent condolences to the Bowser family Saturday, encouraging others to help honor the life and legacy of Joe Bowser.

“We can honor Joe Bowser’s life by emulating his endeavors to empower people, build stronger neighborhoods, and especially by holding those we love close,” Gray said.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said that Joe Bowser “was a dedicated community leader and advocate for all Washingtonians.”

“His presence will be sorely missed in Ward 5 and across the District,” Schwalb added.

“God blessed me and Miranda with you Dad. I’m heartbroken. I know that you will continue to guide me, and I will work every day to make you and mom proud. There will never be another Joe Bowser,” Mayor Bowser wrote. “You will be missed.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.