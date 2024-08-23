DC bridge that collapsed after truck crash has been rebuilt

A pedestrian bridge in the District that collapsed three years ago after a truck slammed into it has now been completely rebuilt and reopened to the public, officials with the D.C. transportation department said Friday.

A pedestrian bridge in the District that collapsed three years ago after a truck slammed into it has now been completely rebuilt and reopened to the public, officials with the D.C. transportation department said Friday.

The “Lane Place Bridge” functions as a pathway over D.C. 295 between Deanwood and the Kenilworth and Eastland Gardens neighborhoods.

When it came crumbling down in June of 2021, it impacted the lives of residents in Northeast, stopping them from being able to easily cross to the other side of the busy highway.

According to the transportation department, the project to rebuild the bridge was funded through the use of $17 million in federal emergency money.

“The new bridge will improve access to mass transit and other neighborhoods for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens and the surrounding communities of Ward 7,” the department said in a statement.

The rebuilt bridge is about 3 feet taller than the original one.

According to the transportation department, it is 17 feet and 6 inches high, while the old bridge’s height was 14 feet and 4 inches.

The taller bridge ensures “safer passage for vehicles traveling below,” the department said.

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash after the truck hit the bridge, leaving five people injured.



